Harry and Meghan's daughter Princess Lilibet Diana christened in US
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter has been christened at the couple's California home.
Princess Lilibet Diana, who was born to Prince Harry and Meghan in June 2021, was christened on Friday.
Although she was not a princess at birth, because she was not a granddaughter of the monarch, she gained the right to that title when King Charles acceded to the throne.
The announcement is the first time she has been publicly called a princess.