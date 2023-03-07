Sunak says he is up for the fight on illegal Channel crossings
- Published
Rishi Sunak has said he is "up for the fight" to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants crossing the Channel on small boats to reach the UK.
The prime minister said he was confident the government would win any legal battles over the "tough, but necessary and fair" measures.
Earlier his home secretary, Suella Braverman, announced the bill amid a divisive debate in Parliament.
Labour said the Tories' latest plans were like "groundhog day" and a "con".
Standing behind a lectern emblazoned with the slogan "stop the boats", Mr Sunak confirmed the planned new law, which will see illegal migrants deported within "weeks", would apply retrospectively to everyone arriving in the UK illegally from Tuesday.
He said he knew there would be a debate about the toughness of measures but the government had tried "every other way" of preventing the crossings and they had not worked.
While he admitted it was a "complicated problem" with no single "silver bullet" to fix it, he said he would not be standing there if he did not think he could deliver.
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said serious action was needed to stop small boat crossings, but said the government's plans risked "making the chaos worse".
Opposition MPs and charities have criticised the proposals, with some saying they are not lawful.
In a letter to MPs, Ms Braverman said there was "more than a 50% chance" that the legislation was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
But Mr Sunak said he believed it would not be necessary for the UK to leave the ECHR and said the government believed it was acting in compliance with it and "meeting our international obligations".