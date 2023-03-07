In pictures: Snow blankets parts of the UK as cold snap starts
- Published
Parts of the UK have been covered with a blanket of snow as a cold snap from the Arctic began to sweep across the country.
More than 10cm (3.9in) of snow fell in northern Scotland overnight, with some areas of Northumberland and North Yorkshire getting between 2cm (0.8in) and 3cm (1.2in).
BBC Weather's Jennifer Bartram says the cold snap is due to a change in wind direction "with northerly winds bringing cold air down from the Arctic".
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice this week, with traffic disruption and power cuts expected.
A blanket of snow has already settled over northern Scotland, Northumberland and North Yorkshire, with more expected over the next few days.
Tuesday could be the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures expected to drop to -15C (5F) in some isolated Scottish glens.
People across south England and south Wales are expected to wake up to snow on Wednesday, but the Met Office says it is unclear whether it will settle.
It says snow levels over the next few days will vary, but warns areas south of the M4 are at most risk of disruption.
Forecasters predict snow is more likely to settle as the cold weather moves across much of northern England, Northern Ireland and most of Scotland on Thursday.
Significant disruption is likely in places, the Met Office has warned, adding that stronger winds could lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.
BBC forecaster Ms Bartram says although it is not unusual to have snow and cold weather at the start of March, "this feels like a bit of a shock to the system after what was a mild and relatively dry February for most".
"Our main concerns over the next few days are the impacts of snow and ice, which is likely to cause disruption, such as travel delays and cancellations, stranded vehicles and power cuts", she added.
The current warnings in place are:
- A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across north-east England and Scotland on Wednesday until 10:00 GMT
- Across south England and south Wales there is a yellow snow warning in place all day on Wednesday
- A further yellow snow warning across much of the midlands, northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland is in place on Thursday from 03:00 until 18:00 on Friday
Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands dropped to -7.6C (18F) overnight on Monday and the hamlet was covered in 12cm (4.7in) of snow - more snow than anywhere else in the UK.
In Scotland, dozens of schools have already been closed as heavy snow continues to cause disruption.
A level three cold alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the whole of England, which is likely to be reviewed in coming days.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, the agency's head of extreme events and health protection, advised people to check on vulnerable relatives and said pensions or anyone with an underlying health condition to heat their home to at least 18C (64F).