Firefighters will not strike after accepting new pay offer

London Fire Brigade firefighters attend a blaze in LondonGetty Images

Firefighters have accepted a new pay offer, meaning strike action which was put on hold during negotiations last month will not go ahead.

The deal includes a 7% pay rise backdated to last July, with a further 5% from July this year.

Some 96% of Fire Brigades Union (FBU) members voted to take the offer, with an 84% turnout.

Had the strikes gone ahead, they would have been the first UK-wide fire service strikes over pay since 2003.

