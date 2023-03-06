Police searching for five missing people find three dead
- Published
Officers searching for three women and two men reported missing after a night out in Cardiff have found three of them dead, Gwent Police have said.
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The car they were last seen in was recovered just after midnight on Monday 6 March.
It's believed the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.
