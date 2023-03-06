Police searching for five missing people find three dead
- Published
Officers searching for three women and two men reported missing after a night out in Cardiff have found three of them dead, Gwent Police has said.
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The car they were last seen in was recovered just after midnight on Monday near the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.
Gwent Police said it believed the car, a Volkswagen Tiguan, had been involved in a crash.
The women, two aged 21 and one aged 20, who were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, had travelled there from Porthcawl, Bridgend, with two men, aged 24 and 32, both from Cardiff.
Specialist officers are supporting the families, police said.
The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedure.