Migrant clampdown 'unworkable' and new 'tax clash'
- Published
Migrant Channel crossings lead Monday's coverage in the papers. The Guardian writes that Rishi Sunak faces criticism that his plans are "unworkable" and will lead to thousands of people fleeing conflict being locked up. One former minister is quoted calling proposals, if briefings and leaks were to be believed, a "joke".
- DIFFICULT DILEMMAS: Lifting the lid on the heart-rending decisions doctors must make
- DECADES OF DISHONESTY: Everyone has their own version of right and wrong...