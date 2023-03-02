Constance Marten and Mark Gordon charged with gross negligence manslaughter
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter after remains of a baby were found in an area of woodland.
The remains of a newborn were found on Wednesday following a massive search operation around Brighton.
Prosecutors said they are also accused of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.
Ms Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday.
They were first arrested on Monday evening and held in custody for questioning, before being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday evening.
Police said earlier on Thursday it was "too early" to say when the infant died or establish its sex.
Barry Hughes, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: "The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Constance Marten and Mark Gordon with gross negligence manslaughter.
"Constance Marten, aged 35, and Mark Gordon, aged 48, have also been charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.
"These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby.
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial."
The Met said a post-mortem examination would take place on Friday.