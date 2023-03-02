Marten case police think baby 'dead for some time'
Police questioning Constance Marten and Mark Gordon say they believe the baby whose remains were found in woodland may have been dead "for some time".
There are "many unanswered questions" and investigators have not yet been able to confirm the baby's gender.
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and remain in custody.
The case has now been referred to the police watchdog.
Det Supt Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police said the case would be examined because the baby had died during a 53-day missing persons investigation.
Investigators need "time and space to establish more details about the circumstances of this tragic death", he told a press conference.
He added it was "too early to provide a specific date" for when the baby may have died.