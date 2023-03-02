Manchester Arena Inquiry finds MI5 missed significant opportunity
The security service MI5 missed a significant chance to take action that might have prevented the Manchester Arena attack, an inquiry has found.
Chairman Sir John Saunders said the reasons for the missed opportunity included a "failure" by an MI5 officer to act swiftly enough.
Twenty-two people were killed when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb after a concert on 22 May 2017.
The public inquiry found Abedi was probably assisted by someone in Libya.
It is the first time an official conclusion has been made about the possible involvement of other people from abroad.
In making this finding, Sir John contradicts an MI5 assessment which said that no-one other than Salman Abedi and his brother Hashem were knowingly involved in the plot.
In his report, he outlined how it was "more likely than not that there were others who were knowingly involved in plotting a bomb, even though they might not have known all the details".
But he added it was not possible, on the available evidence, to say who this might have been.
Sir John's comments were published in the inquiry's third and final report into the atrocity, which dealt with the radicalisation of Abedi and whether the attack could have been prevented.
The first volume has been made publicly available while the second contains material which it is said would be damaging to national security if made public.
It has only been circulated to a limited readership of people who have security clearance, which does not include the families of those who died, their legal teams, or the media.