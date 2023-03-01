Constance Marten arrest: Remains of baby found after massive search
The remains of a baby have been found by police after a huge search for the two-month-old child of arrested couple Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
The couple are being held in custody on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
Police have been granted an extra 36 hours to question them.
The discovery of the remains in an area of woodland came after hundreds of officers scoured a 90-square-mile area near Brighton.
Det Supt Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police, the force which is leading the investigation, said the body had been discovered close to where the couple were arrested on Monday.
"This is an outcome that myself and that many officers who have been part of this search had hoped would not happen," he said.
"I recognise the impact this news will have on many people who have been following this story closely and can assure them that we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened."
He said a post-mortem examination will now be held to help detectives as they seek to establish what happened.
The couple were reported missing when their car was found alight near Bolton on 5 January.
That triggered a national search and there were sightings as far afield as Liverpool, Essex, London and East Sussex.
The couple were captured on CCTV at numerous locations and police believe they were sleeping outdoors in a tent and living off grid.
The last confirmed sighting of Ms Marten and Gordon - a convicted rapist and registered sex offender - prior to their arrest was in Newhaven on 8 January. They had their baby with them at that time, police said previously.
They were detained on Monday evening at a Brighton convenience store after being recognised by a member of the public.
Their arrest - and further arrest for gross negligence manslaughter on Tuesday - triggered a massive search operation for the infant across a 90-square-mile site in East Sussex.
Hundreds of officers and rescue volunteers were drafted in to comb the vast area for signs of life or clues about the baby's whereabouts.
It continued through the night and into Wednesday, with sniffer dogs, helicopters, drones and thermal cameras all in use.
Witnesses told the BBC they had seen teams searching through thick bramble, allotments and bins, while people living in the area were told to look out for anything unusual.