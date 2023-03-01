Constance Marten arrest: Remains of baby found after massive search
The remains of a baby have been found by police searching for the missing child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
The discovery in an area of woodland came as hundreds of officers and volunteers were scouring a 90 square-mile area near Brighton.
The couple disappeared in early January and were arrested earlier this week.
They are being held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
Det Supt Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police, the force which is leading the investigation, said a baby's body had been discovered close to where the couple were arrested on Monday.
"This is an outcome that myself and that many officers who have been part of this search had hoped would not happen," he said.
"I recognise the impact this news will have on many people who have been following this story closely and can assure them that we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened."
He said a post-mortem examination will now be held to help detectives as they seek to establish what happened. Earlier, police were granted an extra 36 hours to question the couple.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were reported missing when their car was found alight near Bolton on 5 January.
That triggered a national search and there were reported sightings in Liverpool, Essex and London.
The couple were captured on CCTV at numerous locations and police believe they were sleeping outdoors in a tent and living off-grid.
The last confirmed sighting of the couple prior to their arrest was in Newhaven on 8 January. They had their baby with them at that time, police said previously.
They were detained at a convenience store after a member of the public recognised them and called the police.
Their arrest - and further arrest for gross negligence manslaughter on Tuesday - triggered the massive search operation in East Sussex.
Hundreds of officers and rescue volunteers were drafted in to comb the vast area for signs of life or clues about the baby's whereabouts.
It continued through the night and into Wednesday, with sniffer dogs, helicopters, drones and thermal cameras all in use.
Witnesses told the BBC they had seen teams searching through thick bramble, allotments and bins, while people living in the area were told to look out for anything unusual.
On Tuesday, police said they still had some hope the baby could be alive but said that "this may not end in the way we would like".
As late as Wednesday afternoon, people in the area were asked to "remain vigilant" and watch for anything unusual when outdoors.
After confirming the discovery, Det Supt Basford urged the public not to speculate about the case.