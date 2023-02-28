Constance Marten and Mark Gordon arrested in Brighton
A couple who disappeared with their baby have been found and arrested in Brighton, but the infant is still missing, police have said.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon had not been seen since their car broke down near Bolton on 5 January.
The pair were found after a sighting by a member of the public in the Stanmer Villas area on Monday evening.
Police have launched an "urgent search" for the baby, thought to have been just days old when they disappeared.
Anyone with any information that could help with the search is being asked to call 999.
