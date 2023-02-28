Constance Marten and Mark Gordon arrested in Brighton
- Published
A couple who disappeared with their baby have been found and arrested in Brighton, but the infant is still missing, police have said.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon had not been seen since their car broke down near Bolton on 5 January.
The pair were found after a sighting by a member of the public in the Stanmer Villas area on Monday evening.
Police have launched an "urgent search" for the baby, thought to have been just days old when they disappeared.
Anyone with any information that could help with the search is being asked to call 999.
The couple's car was found on fire on the M61, and it is believed Ms Marten gave birth either in or near the car a day or two earlier.
In the days after the break down, the couple appeared to be trying to avoid the police, travelling in quick succession to Liverpool, Essex, Colchester, and London.
They were thought to be carrying a large amount of cash and to be using camping equipment to live off-grid.
Police had expressed fears the baby was being "exposed to sub-zero temperatures" and said they were "extremely concerned" for its wellbeing.
Constance Marten, 35, is from a wealthy family and had a privileged upbringing, attending private school and living in a stately home in Dorset.
Police said she became estranged from her family after meeting Gordon while a drama student in 2016.
Gordon, a registered sex offender, was deported to Britain from the United States in 2010 after spending 20 years in prison for a rape he committed aged 14.