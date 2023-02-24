Papers focus on Ukraine and food shortages

Image caption,

Ukraine must be given all the tools it needs to defeat Putin, is the view of the Daily Mail. The paper says that, with the war hanging in the balance, it is the only option. But the paper's main story is on comments made by Camilla, Queen Consort, at a reception with some of Britain's top authors. Camilla waded into the row over publishing changes being made to Roald Dahl's classic books, the paper says. The Mail says the 73-year-old urged writers to fight for their "freedom of expression".