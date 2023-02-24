Papers focus on Ukraine and food shortages
Many of Friday's front pages are reflecting on the war in Ukraine one year on from Russia's invasion. The Times, which leads with the headline "Ukraine's year of blood" reports that Rishi Sunak will issue a "rallying cry" to get fighter jets to Ukraine. An image of Ukrainian refugee Olha Boyko draped in her nation's colours and sitting on the rocks of Carmarthenshire also features on the front page. She fled the country while 34 weeks pregnant and was given sanctuary in Wales, the paper says.