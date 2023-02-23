Asylum backlog at record high, Home Office figures show
The number of asylum seekers waiting for a decision on their case in the UK has soared to record levels, with about 166,000 people in the backlog.
Almost 110,000 have been waiting for six months or more, according to Home Office data published on Thursday.
The new figures show almost 75,000 asylum claims in the UK in 2022, the highest for 19 years.
On Wednesday the Home Office announced plans to streamline the system by scrapping interviews in some cases.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to eradicate much of the backlog by the end of this year.