Turkey-Syria earthquake: UK aid appeal passes £100m
- Published
An aid appeal for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria has raised more than £100m in just two weeks.
The bid for donations is being organised by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) - an umbrella group of UK charities.
Major earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February, killing more than 44,000 people and injuring more than 100,000.
Turkey was hit by another quake this week, with a 6.4 magnitude tremor, which killed at least six people.
According to the UN, 1.5 million people in the south of Turkey have been left homeless following the earthquakes.
Thousands of buildings, including hospitals and schools, have collapsed in Turkey and Syria. Infrastructure, including roads and energy supplies, has been badly damaged.
The DEC campaign was launched on 9 February on television and radio, and so far has raised £101.5m.
It has been supported by celebrities including Daniel Craig, Tamsin Greig, Sir Michael Palin and Reverend Richard Coles.
The group said money raised would go towards "providing emergency shelter, medical care, hot food and food parcels, blankets, bedding and other household items, clean water and safe spaces for children".
Personal donations have been made to the appeal by King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The UK government has also contributed £5m to the fund, through the UK Aid Match scheme where it matches donations on charity appeals.
Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said the public had "once again excelled and supported people when they need it most".
"With a third earthquake, people are terrified all over again. They are scared of being in their own homes if they remain standing, and are worried about being unable to provide for their families with no job to go to," he said.
Actor Daniel Craig said the response from the public had been "incredibly moving to see", while Sir Michael Palin said the crisis is "deepening" for many people in Turkey and Syria.
"It is bitterly cold in Turkey and northwest Syria and it's hard to grasp how families are coping," he said.
What is the DEC?
- The committee brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to provide and deliver aid to ensure successful appeals
- The charities include Oxfam, Save the Children UK, Age International, British Red Cross, Cafod, Christian Aid and Islamic Relief
- Its website provides more details of its current appeals