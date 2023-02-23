Asylum backlog crackdown and store 'seizes salad'

Image caption,

The Times also carries the story on its front page, pointing out that the paper had first reported on the plan in December, but the paper's main focus is on reports the NHS wants to double the number of places available at medical schools. An NHS workforce plan, due to be published next month, is warning that without radical action, staff shortages in the health service will increase more than fourfold over the next 15 years, the paper reports. The plan concludes that a huge expansion of training will be needed, including 15,000 medical school places a year, potentially requiring six new medical schools, and more than 50,000 nursing places, the paper says.