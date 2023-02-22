Putin 'rips up treaty' and fruit and veg rationing

By BBC News
Staff

Several of Wednesday's front pages focus on the continuing conflict in Ukraine. The Times reports Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, has suspended its participation in the New Start treaty - the last treaty signed with the US with the purpose of limiting the number and deployment of long-range nuclear missiles, warheads and launch platforms by both nations. Mr Putin used his state of the nation address in Moscow to accuse the West of starting the war in Ukraine as a provocation against Russia, the paper says.

The Daily Mail turns its attention to comments instead made by US President Joe Biden during his visit to Poland. Mr Biden said Russia's invasion was an existential threat to freedom and democracy everywhere, the Mail reports. "President Putin's craven lust for land and power will fail and the Ukrainian people's love for their country will prevail," Mr Biden told a crowd of thousands in the Polish capital Warsaw, one day after his first trip to Ukraine as president.
The Mirror's front page takes a look from the frontline, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the conflict. "We are courageous, and we are right," student Nastasia tells the Mirror in Kyiv.
Away from Ukraine, many papers carry stories on some of the food shortages facing supermarkets across the UK. Asda and Morrisons have introduced rationing on some fresh fruit and vegetables, including tomatoes and peppers. Shortages are being blamed on adverse weather and transport difficulties in Spain and north Africa, where a significant proportion of food at this time of year hails from. The Express reports that rationing of some goods could last for weeks.
The Star reports that farmers are also warning of a shortage of potatoes and lettuce. 'Thin end of the veg' is its front page headline.
The Financial Times reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is exploring a 5% pay rise offer for public sector workers to end an escalating wave of strikes after the Treasury was given an unexpected £30bn windfall. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) called off next week's 48-hour strike in England to restart "intensive" negotiations with Health Secretary Steve Barclay, the paper reports.
Also focusing on public sector pay disputes is the Daily Telegraph. The paper is reporting that ministers believe public sector workers should receive a pay rise of 3.5% - an offer condemned by some unions as "pitiful".
More on the suspension of the nurses' strike from the Guardian, which describes the negotiations between the government and unions as unexpected. Both sides have made it clear that the first detailed pay negotiations since nurses began striking in December offer a real prospect that the growing campaign of industrial action by the RCN, and the disruption it is bringing for NHS services, could soon be at an end, the paper says.
The i newspaper reports that sources close to the prime minister have dismissed resignation threats from some junior ministers over his Brexit deal. Downing Street believes they will not follow through on those threats, the paper says.
The Sun reports that the family of a mum who went missing and took her own life is claiming she was failed by Lancashire Police - the same force in charge of the Nicola Bulley investigation.
And the Metro reports on the misconduct hearing of eight former and serving Met Police officers over offensive remarks shared in a WhatsApp group. Three former officers have admitted gross misconduct after being part of the group which shared sexist, racist and homophobic messages. The Metro reports that one of the officers, Sgt Luke Thomas, repeatedly mocked Harvey Price, the disabled son of Katie Price.