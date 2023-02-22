Putin 'rips up treaty' and fruit and veg rationing

Several of Wednesday's front pages focus on the continuing conflict in Ukraine. The Times reports Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, has suspended its participation in the New Start treaty - the last treaty signed with the US with the purpose of limiting the number and deployment of long-range nuclear missiles, warheads and launch platforms by both nations. Mr Putin used his state of the nation address in Moscow to accuse the West of starting the war in Ukraine as a provocation against Russia, the paper says.