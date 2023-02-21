Constance Marten: couple putting baby at risk, says midwife
A missing couple are putting their "baby at risk by not accessing medical care", a senior midwife has said.
Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their baby have been missing for more than six weeks.
Their car was found on fire near Bolton on 5 January, and it is believed Ms Marten gave birth either in or near the car a day or two earlier.
Detectives have said the family could be "absolutely anywhere in the UK".
Ms Marten, 35, and her baby are not thought to have received medical attention.
The Metropolitan Police has made a renewed appeal to find the couple and their baby.
The family were last seen on 8 January walking along Cantercrow Hill, in Newhaven - but police say considering the time that has passed they could have moved some considerable distance since then.
Addressing Ms Marten, director of midwifery for Barts Health NHS Trust Shereen Nimmo said "it's not too late" to get help and "to make sure your baby is healthy".
"Constance, my name is Sheeran and I'm here to speak to you as a midwife and a mother. I am not here to judge you but here to help you and your baby."
She urged Ms Marten "to do the right thing", adding: "All we want to do is help you."
"You're putting your baby at risk by not accessing medical care, so it's really important that you come and see a midwife, doctor or another healthcare professional as soon as possible", said Ms Nimmo.
"Sleeping with your baby in an unsafe environment puts them at risk," she added.
She said without midwifery and medical help "your baby might not be getting the best start in life that we know you want for them".
Police say they are continuing to offer a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the family being found.
It is unknown whether the baby was full-term or has any health issues, which is why officers remain committed to finding them, the force said.
Det Supt Lewis Basford said the force had been "working around the clock behind the scenes" and had viewed more than 630 hours of CCTV.
"I would like to stress that we are not doing this and putting so many resources and efforts into finding the family just to be awkward or to interfere.
"We have a genuine concern for the health and wellbeing of the baby, and Constance and Mark, and it is our duty to ensure that they are okay."
He urged the public to be mindful that Ms Marten and Mr Gordon might not always be out together and one could be gathering supplies while the other stays with the baby.
"They could be absolutely anywhere in the UK, so we need everyone to remain vigilant", added Det Supt Basford.
Police previously said the couple and their baby were thought to be camping in the East Sussex countryside.
The baby was less than a week old when the family arrived at the East Sussex port by taxi just before 05:00 GMT on 8 January.
Police say the couple left their home in Eltham, south-east London, in September 2022 when Ms Marten began showing signs of pregnancy, and have since led a nomadic lifestyle.