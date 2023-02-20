Kate Forbes announces bid to become first minister
Finance secretary Kate Forbes has announced she will run for the SNP leadership following Nicola Sturgeon's resignation last week.
Ms Forbes is to cut short her maternity leave to take part in the contest to replace Ms Sturgeon as first minister.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan have already confirmed they will stand.
Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, has ruled himself out of the race to lead the party.
Candidates have until Friday to secure 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches to secure their place on the ballot. The winner is due to be announced on 27 March.