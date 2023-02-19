UK defence spending is top priority, says Mordaunt
Defence spending is the UK government's "first duty" as it vows to "double down" on its support for Ukraine, Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons said on Sunday.
The former defence secretary said the government must give Ukraine "the tools to finish the job", while also ensuring the UK has the resources to do that.
"We have always protected defence spending", she insisted.
Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Mordaunt said during this "critical time" in the war between Russia and Ukraine, defence spending must be protected.
She was challenged on how the government planned to both "double down" on its support of arms and training to Ukraine, whilst also dealing with budget cuts because of inflation.
Ms Mordaunt answered by saying the government has "made commitments that we are going to increase defence spending".
But she added that confirmation of any increases would not come until the announcement of the chancellor's Budget in March.
Ms Mordaunt pointed out that "in recent history" the government wanted to hike defence spending by as much as 3%.
Speaking about the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine and how that tallies with the defence budget, she said: "We now have to give Ukraine the tools to finish that job. We're going to be giving them more support than all of last year in just the next few months.
"We have to do that. And of course we're going to be ensuring we have the resources to do that."
She added that the current Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had the task of "not just keeping everything going and obviously supporting Ukraine" but also of modernising the armed forces.
"That means we've almost got to double run. We've got to rebuild these new technologies but also keep our current operations very strong", she said.