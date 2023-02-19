Johnson ready to derail PM's plan and 'eviction for Andrew'

Image caption,

Some workshy people are claiming they cannot turn up at the office because they have been kidnapped by aliens, according to the Daily Express. HR bosses tell the paper some people are also giving the excuse that they are unable to get to work because they are terrified by ghosts at home. Alan Price, whose company makes software for managers to track sickness in their workforces, says: "You hear a few out-of-this-world excuses working in HR, but 'ET phone in sick' is a new one even for us!"