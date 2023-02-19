Johnson ready to derail PM's plan and 'eviction for Andrew'

By BBC News
Staff

Many front pages lead with the government's plans to strike a new deal to settle the UK's post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, but the Sunday Telegraph reports on a twist to proceedings. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Rishi Sunak that ditching the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that was put together during his time in office would be a mistake. Mr Johnson's first major intervention over Brexit since he resigned "points to a growing rebellion" over Mr Sunak's plans, the paper says.

The Observer also picks up on Mr Johnson's intervention, describing him as being on a "collision course" with Mr Sunak amid a "frantic diplomatic blitz to end a bitter dispute with the EU" over Northern Ireland. With Eurosceptic backbenchers threatening to disrupt the deal, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tells the paper he is willing to offer the prime minister the guarantee of Labour MPs' support in any parliamentary vote - to save Mr Sunak from "scrambling around to appease" the right of his own party.
The Times, meanwhile, hears from senior Tories who accuse Mr Johnson of being a "nuisance" on the issue. The paper leads on news that a dissident Iranian TV channel has been forced to relocate from the UK after counter-terrorism police in London warned them of credible threats to their journalists covering the regime's harsh crackdown on protesters in Iran.
Prince Andrew is afraid the King is trying to force him out of his £30m home in Windsor by slashing his annual grant, according to the Mail on Sunday's lead story. The paper says the Duke of York - who no longer receives public money after stepping down from royal duties following accusations of sexual assault, which he denies - is "furious" at the situation, telling friends that without hundreds of thousands of pounds from his brother he will have to move out of the 30-room property by September.
The Sun on Sunday also leads with Prince Andrew facing losing the Royal Lodge after his £249,000 grant was cut. The loss of income will mean he is no longer able to maintain the property, with a source telling the Sun: "It feels as though his brother wishes to evict him."
The UK's armed forces need £3bn a year of additional funding in order to remain Europe's leading military power, a former general has warned in the Sunday Express. Gen Sir Richard Barrons says the government is failing to recognise the challenge Russia will pose global security once the war in Ukraine ends and, in a damning assessment, he tells the paper: "We have an Army that can issue PPE and drive ambulances but is in no state to fight."
Katie Price feels betrayed by Metropolitan Police officers accused of mocking her disabled son Harvey in a WhatsApp group, the Sunday Mirror reports. With the nine officers facing a gross misconduct hearing on Monday, the model says: "It's not enough to just lose their jobs if they're found guilty. If they're not punished, what's to stop it happening again?".
Survivors of sexual abuse are furious about a planned film planned by ITN Productions about paedophile pop star Gary Glitter, the Sunday People reports. Sammy Woodhouse, a survivor of sex abuse and child exploitation in Rotherham, told the paper the movie would trigger horrific memories for her.
Some workshy people are claiming they cannot turn up at the office because they have been kidnapped by aliens, according to the Daily Express. HR bosses tell the paper some people are also giving the excuse that they are unable to get to work because they are terrified by ghosts at home. Alan Price, whose company makes software for managers to track sickness in their workforces, says: "You hear a few out-of-this-world excuses working in HR, but 'ET phone in sick' is a new one even for us!"