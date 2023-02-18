NI protocol 'rebellion' and gas hits 18-month low

Image caption,

A former Love Island star has been released with charge from detention in Dubai after being detained over an old video of her snorting a substance, the Sun reports. Kaz Crossley was held in a cell with around 30 women for several days, after being arrested while transiting through the city. Her representatives told the paper the 28-year-old was "taken in for questioning in relation to a matter that is not directly related to her but officials felt she could assist in their enquiries".