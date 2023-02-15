David Carrick: Sentence is right, says officer raped by disgraced PC
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer who was a victim of serial rapist David Carrick has written to the Attorney General saying she does not believe his jail sentence needs to be increased.
Carrick, a Met officer for 20 years, will serve at least 30 years.
The Attorney General's Office is reviewing the sentence after complaints it is too lenient.
The officer, known as "Michelle", says the jail term "sits right" compared with other cases.
"I think it would be unfair to increase it," said Michelle, who, as a rape victim, cannot be named for legal reasons.
"Even the prosecution said there's no way a whole life order should be served.
"Given his age, I think the 30 years sits right, because, he can't even ask for parole until he's nearly 80 years old."
Last week the Attorney General's Office (AGO) said it had received "multiple requests" to review Carrick's sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
These requests can come from victims, their families, and members of the public. The AGO has until next month to decide whether the sentence should be examined by the Court of Appeal.
Michelle was raped by Carrick after becoming friendly with him while on secondment away from her regular base in 2004.
She says the attack affected the whole of the rest of her life, making her wary of forming close relationships with men.
"I didn't have the family life that I wanted," she told BBC News.
During her career Michelle has worked as a police officer inside jails and while she agrees Carrick needs to pay for his crimes, she also knows that as an ex-police officer, he will face a particularly tough time in jail.
"He does need that dim light at the end of a very long tunnel to manage his mental health," she said.
"He is going to have it harder than other prisoners."
Michelle was among the women Carrick attacked who were in court to see him sentenced last week and says the sentence passed by Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb was not "by any means lenient".
Carrick pleaded guilty to 85 offences against 12 women spanning 17 years.
With time already spent in custody, Carrick was told by the judge he must serve 30 years in prison before he could be considered for release.
"I think at 80 years old, having served that amount of time, he shouldn't pose a risk to the public when he comes out... if he comes out," said Michelle.