British man dies in Ukraine, says Foreign Office
- Published
A British man has died in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed.
The man's identity has not yet been confirmed but British officials are in contact with local Ukrainian authorities.
He is the eighth British man to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started last year. Many volunteer fighters and aid workers have travelled to the country from the UK.
The Foreign Office said it was supporting the deceased's family.
The UK government has not disclosed any more information about circumstances surrounding the man's death.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities".
The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine, amid the ongoing invasion.
It comes less than a month after British nationals Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were confirmed dead in eastern Ukraine.
Their families said the pair were attempting to rescue an elderly woman when their cars were hit by a shell at Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region.
A national one-minute silence will take place in the UK to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, the government said.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to lead the tribute to the "bravery and resilience" of the Ukrainian people at 11:00 GMT on 24 February.
In a statement, Mr Sunak said: "Russia's unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia.
"I am incredibly proud of the UK's response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom."