Renting hell: My exhausting search to find a one-bed flat

In areas close to central London, I heard from people who had been asked to pay six months' rent upfront or sign three-year leases. Some tenants were spending more than 30% of their income on rent, an amount the ONS says is unaffordable. But things were crazy further out too. In a grease-stained kitchen in zone five south-east London, an agent told me I'd need to make a swift offer or the flat would be let.