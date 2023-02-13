Police apologise to Caroline Flack's family over record of CPS decision
Caroline Flack's family have been given an apology by the Metropolitan Police for not keeping a record about why it charged her with assault.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) carried out a review after complaints from the late television presenter's mother.
The review "did not identify any misconduct" in the Met's decision.
Ms Flack took her own life in February 2020 while facing prosecution over allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.
The 40-year-old was known for her presenting roles on Love Island, the Xtra Factor and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.
She was due to appear in court over the alleged assault of her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton in the weeks before her death in 2020.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had recommended she receive only a caution.
However, London's Met Police appealed against the CPS decision which resulted in her facing a charge of assault by beating.
An inquest later gave a conclusion of suicide after hearing how Ms Flack's mental health had deteriorated following her arrest.
Her mother Christine Flack complained about the decision to charge her, claiming her daughter had been treated differently because of her fame but a senior police officer told the inquest there was no bias involved.
A Met Police spokesperson told BBC News in a statement on Sunday: "The review did not identify any misconduct but concluded that an officer should receive reflective practice. This was about the requirement to review all case material and record a balanced rationale, demonstrating objective decision making by exploring aggravating and mitigating factors, when appealing a CPS decision.
"The IOPC also asked the Met to apologise to Ms Flack's family about there not being a record of the rationale to appeal the CPS decision.
"We have done so and acknowledged the impact that this has had on them.
"We wait to hear whether the IOPC will make any recommendations for organisational learning.
"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Ms Flack's family for their loss."
Following the apology from the Met Police, Ms Flack's mother told the Eastern Daily Press: "They have apologised for how they handled my complaint - but what they really should be apologising for is the way Carrie was treated."
The Eastern Daily Press also reported the Met's Chief Superintendent Andy Carter had told her that several measures that have been brought in to improve how officers go about appealing CPS decisions.