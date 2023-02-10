No investigation into recent contact between police and husband of Epsom College head
- Published
There will be no investigation into police contact with a man who killed his wife - Epsom College's head - days before she died, the watchdog has said.
Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead along with her seven-year-old daughter, Lettie, and husband on Sunday.
George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair before killing himself.
The police watchdog said it had reviewed Surrey Police's contact with Mr Pattison about his firearms licence and no probe was required.
