King Charles coronation logo created by iPhone designer
The official logo for King Charles III's coronation, to feature in street parties, social media and souvenirs, has been revealed by Buckingham Palace.
It has been created by Sir Jony Ive, known for his innovative designs of Apple gadgets, including the iPhone.
This is a more traditional image, with flowers forming the shape of the St Edward's crown used in the coronation.
The floral design highlights the "optimism of spring" and reflects the King's love of nature, says Sir Jony.
"The design was inspired by King Charles's love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world," said the former Apple design guru, who is more usually associated with sleek tech designs of equipment such as iMacs and iPods.
The logo, to be used for events over the coronation long weekend in May, features a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock - emblems from across the United Kingdom.
It's in contrast to the very stark design of the new King Charles stamps revealed this week, which has no crown or decoration.
The logo, also available in a Welsh-language version, is the latest detail to be revealed from the planned celebrations to mark the coronation, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
The day will include a carriage procession and traditional appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony, although it is still not known who will be attending - with no confirmation yet whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be there.
On Sunday 7 May there will be a music concert and light show at Windsor Castle, and this week a public ballot opened for the 10,000 free tickets on offer for the event.
There will be an extra bank holiday on Monday 8 May, with events highlighting the work of volunteers.