The Times reports that Ukraine is prepared to use British long-range missiles to hit targets in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the UK, Rishi Sunak promised to send more military aid to Ukraine and now discussions are taking place over whether this should include Harpoon anti-ship missiles or Storm Shadows, the paper notes. It says that Ukrainian defence sources have confirmed to the Times that Ukraine would be prepared to use the missiles to strike targets in Crimea.