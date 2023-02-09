'Give us wings for freedom' and 'UK warns Putin'
President Volodymyr Zelensky's surprise visit to the UK and his appeal for fighter jets lead most of Thursday's papers. Rishi Sunak has laid the groundwork for Britain to send aircraft to Ukraine, the Telegraph reports. The paper says the Ukrainian leader made an appeal for help while addressing MPs and peers in Westminster Hall before visiting King Charles at Buckingham Palace.
