'Give us wings for freedom' and 'UK warns Putin'

By BBC News
Staff

President Volodymyr Zelensky's surprise visit to the UK and his appeal for fighter jets lead most of Thursday's papers. Rishi Sunak has laid the groundwork for Britain to send aircraft to Ukraine, the Telegraph reports. The paper says the Ukrainian leader made an appeal for help while addressing MPs and peers in Westminster Hall before visiting King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Alongside a picture of Mr Zelensky and Mr Sunak, the Guardian reports that the Ukrainian president delivered an emotional appeal to the UK during his visit. The paper says the prime minister was previously opposed to giving over UK jets, but he has now ordered a defence ministry review into whether the request could be met. Both leaders visited a military facility in Dorset during Mr Zelensky's visit, the paper notes.
During his plea for combat aircraft, President Zelensky said he understood how Winston Churchill had felt during World War Two, the Times reports. The paper says the Ukrainian leader also presented Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the Commons, with the helmet of a fighter pilot. On it, the fighter pilot had written: "We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it."
President Zelensky addressed both houses of Parliament in Westminster and thanked Britain for its support, reports the Metro. The paper says Ukraine's leader also thanked former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had "got others to react when it seemed absolutely impossible".
Mr Johnson said it was time for Ukraine to get "exactly what it needs" as he ramped up pressure on Mr Sunak, the Daily Express says. Mr Johnson, who formed a close relationship with Mr Zelensky while he was in No 10, said the "best single use" for British Typhoon combat jets was in Ukraine, the paper notes. The paper also features a picture of the damage in Turkey following an earthquake.
The Sun features a picture of President Zelensky shaking hands with King Charles during their meeting at Buckingham Palace where they shared tea. During his visit to the UK, the Ukrainian leader pleaded for "powerful English planes" to help defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and protect his country's freedom, the paper notes.
"Now give him wings he needs for freedom" declares the Daily Mail as it reports Mr Zelensky praised the UK on Wednesday saying it had "stood with Kyiv since day one". The paper also features a picture of the Ukrainian leader with Mr Sunak before they left London in a helicopter.
The prime minister has said "nothing is off the table" as the UK is considering sending Typhoons to Ukraine following Mr Zelensky's visit, the i reports. The UK has warned Mr Putin that it might send planes to protect Ukraine, while the Russian embassy says the move "would have consequences for the entire European continent", notes the paper.
During President Zelensky's visit he begged the British government to send fighter jets to help Ukraine in its war against Russia, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says the Ukrainian president pleaded for "combat aircraft, wings of freedom" at a speech in London.
The Financial Times reports that Gautam Adani - whose Indian business empire is under pressure over fraud allegations - repaid a $1.1bn loan in full after facing a big margin call. Mr Adani's business empire spans airports to energy. According to four people with direct knowledge of the matter, the repayment was designed to avoid further damage to investor confidence in the group, the paper says.
"Order of the wazzock" declares the Daily Star as it reports the cost-of-living crisis does not exist for MPs. The paper says MPs are more interested in awarding themselves medals - referring to a £162,000 payout they get when leaving service.