Prevent counter-terror scheme lambasted in review
- Published
The UK's scheme to prevent terrorism has "apparently failed" repeatedly to identify attackers, a highly critical review has concluded.
The report from the Home Office's hand-picked reviewer says the Prevent strategy has lost its way.
William Shawcross said the nationwide system that aims to identify would-be terrorists has funded a group whose head was sympathetic to the Taliban.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman told MPs that Prevent needs major reform.
Prevent is a key part of the UK's counter-terrorism strategy. In practical terms, it places public bodies, including schools and the police, under a legal duty to identify people who may turn to extremism, and intervene in their lives before it is too late.
If the local panels find someone who is at risk of becoming a terrorist, the Prevent teams use specialist mentors or other support programmes to turn around their lives.
In 2021, ministers asked Mr Shawcross, a former chairman of the Charity Commission and well-known critic of Islamist political influence in Europe, to review Prevent amid mounting concerns about its effectiveness.
In the report, Mr Shawcross said Prevent had helped some people disengage from terrorism.
But he added: "Despite this, all too often those who commit terrorist acts in this country have been previously referred to Prevent.
"Prevent apparently failed to understand the danger in these cases, and this review demonstrates how such failures might be avoided in the future.
"Prevent must return to its overarching objective - to stop individuals from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism."
Funding wrongly targeted
Mr Shawcross said he had been consistently unable to determine how many community organisations receiving a slice of the £49m Prevent budget were having any impact.
"Funding too often goes towards generic projects dealing with community cohesion and hate crime, and few [community organisations] could be seen publicly to contest extremist discourse.
"Some have promoted extremist narratives, including statements that appear sympathetic to the Taliban.
"As a core principle, the government must cease to engage with or fund those aligned with extremism."
Preventing terrorism?
- Lewis Ludlow: Prevent teams spent a decade trying to work with him. He later played along - but security services later caught him plotting a bomb attack
- Ali Harbi Ali: Murdered Sir David Amess MP in 2021 - told his trial he had tricked Prevent specialists
- Ahmed Hassan: Planted bomb on London Underground in 2017, a year after he had been flagged for deradicalisation
- Alex Davies: Founder of National Action group was known to Prevent from the age of 16
Mr Shawcross said Prevent was also "out of kilter" with the rest of the UK's counter-terrorism strategy, with too little focus on Islamist extremism. While eight out of 10 plot investigations were linked to jihadist causes, less than a fifth of Prevent's caseload was in the same area.
He also warned that Prevent was burdened with dealing with people who should be receiving help from mental health services because their behaviour was not linked to terrorism.
"This is a serious misallocation of resources and risks diverting attention from the threat itself," he said.
'Major reform' promised
The review's 34 recommendations include clarifying Prevent's objectives, including stopping funding going to Islamist groups or others not directly involved in counter-extremism work.
Speaking to MPs, Ms Braverman said she would implement all the recommendations and report back next year.
"The review is unflinching. Prevent needs major reform," she said.
"Prevent has shown cultural timidity and an institutional hesitancy to tackle Islamism for fear of the charge of Islamophobia. Prevent's focus must be solely on security, not political correctness."
Author criticised
William Shawcross's appointment was criticised by a range of campaign groups, including some involved in Muslim or Islamist political causes.
Brendan Cox, whose wife Jo Cox MP was murdered by an extreme right-wing attacker, said he had concerns about the review's conclusions.
"The Shawcross review risks damaging the program instead of strengthening it," he said.
"Given his pre-existing outspoken views on Islam, his conclusion that we should focus on Islamists & less on the far right looks like bias not insight.
"It will be used by Prevent's opponents to 'prove' its supposed anti-Muslim slant. This review is a missed opportunity."