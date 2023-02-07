'Race to find quake survivors' and a 'scar' on police
The sentencing of former Met officer David Carrick leads some of Wednesday's front pages. He has been jailed for 30 years after 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape while he was a serving officer, the Metro reports. The paper says Carrick has been condemned as a "scar on our police".
- THE MAN FACING 291 YEARS IN JAIL: The meteoric rise and dizzying fall of tycoon Arif Naqvi
- WHY ARE RENTS SO HIGH?: Joe and George Baggs talk rent, the property ladder and tricky landlords