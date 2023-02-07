Turkey earthquake: Three Britons missing, says Foreign Office

Three British nationals are missing following the earthquake in Turkey in which more than 5,000 people have died, the foreign secretary has said.

In a statement to the Commons James Cleverly said the Foreign Office was supporting at least 35 British nationals directly affected.

He added: "The likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low."

The UK government is sending a search and rescue team to Turkey to help with the rescue effort.

