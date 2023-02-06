NHS strikes 'deadlock' and Liz Truss's return

By BBC News
Staff

A picture of Epsom College head teacher Emma Pattison and her family, who were found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning in a property on the school's grounds, features on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. In its lead story, the newspaper reports ex-PM Liz Truss will call for her successor, Rishi Sunak, to take a tough approach on China as she returns to the political fray.

The Sun's front page is dedicated for the second time to the account of Sasha Walpole, who claims she took Prince Harry's virginity in a field behind a pub when they were teenagers. Ms Walpole spoke to the publication after the royal disclosed how he lost his virginity in his autobiography, Spare.
The Times reports that Rishi Sunak allies have warned that Lis Truss's "delusional" view of her short-lived premiership could cost the party votes in the next general election. Ms Truss evoked a strong reaction from all political camps when she argued her time in power was cut short because of "the left-wing economic establishment" in a 4,000-word article in the Sunday Telegraph.
The Guardian leads on the NHS strikes taking place this week, which are believed to be the biggest in the health service's 75-year history. Ten chief nurses have warned that the deadlock over pay is "putting patients in danger" and "risks hardening unions' positions". It also reports that one in ten police officers have slipped through recruitment vetting, with "hundreds" of officers, including some with previous convictions and close links to criminals, being mistakenly hired since 2020.
The Daily Mail also leads on this week's NHS strikes, reporting that the health service spends £400,000 a day on taxis and private ambulances for patients to plug gaps in care. It also turns its attention to Happy Valley, calling the last episode of the gripping crime drama "one of the greatest finales ever seen on TV".
The case of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley leads the Mirror's front page. It reports on freshly released photos of Ms Bulley, taken by the doorbell camera at her home in Lancashire, which are believed to be the last images of her before she suddenly vanished.
Metro also leads on Ms Truss's comments about her time in power, choosing the headline "she still doesn't get it". The newspaper reports that the ex-PM has "reignited the Conservatives' civil war" by arguing that a lack of support from her party, left-leaning economics and the City brought a swift close to her premiership.
The incoming sub-zero temperatures lead the front page of the Daily Star, which reports a "-8C polar plunge" will leave the UK "colder than the Arctic". As well as this, the freezing temperatures will put pressure on the National Grid, it adds.
"What a cracking finale" reads the Daily Express, which is full of praise for the last instalment of Happy Valley. It also reports on the case of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, saying that the family have been hurt by the "vile theories" on the 45-year-old's whereabouts, which have been circulated online.
Balloongate leads the front page of the Financial Times. The publication reports that tensions have grown between China and the US after an American fighter jet shot down a Chinese "spy balloon" which flew over North America. It also reports that Rishi Sunak will face a backlash in the Commons over his reported intentions to remove the UK from the European Convention of Human Rights to progress a bill limiting the number of migrants that seek refuge in the UK.
Ex-PM Liz Truss's comments on what went wrong with her premiership also lead Monday's i front page. It reports that senior Tories called her return "arrogant" and "brass-necked", and her staunch defence of her policy decisions as "delusional". It's another five stars for Happy Valley, which the publication brands a "glorious finale".