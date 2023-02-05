Truss 'never given a chance' and 'zero chance' hospital pledge
The Sunday Telegraph leads on an exclusive essay from former prime minister Liz Truss, who has made her first public remarks since she resigned as leader in September. Reflecting on her 49-day tenure - the shortest in UK history - Ms Truss wrote that she wasn't "blameless" for the economic chaos that ensued following the mini-budget, but she was never given "a realistic chance" to enact her policies.
