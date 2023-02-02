British Gas 'debt agents' and 'Liz Truss comeback'

The Times leads with its investigation into British Gas and findings that the company uses debt collectors to install prepayment meters in vulnerable people's homes. An undercover reporter accompanied debt agents to "break into the home" of a single father and "switch them to a prepayment meter", the story says, adding that if families with these gas meters cannot afford to top up, their heating is "cut off". Following the report, British Gas's owner Centrica said it would suspend the use of court warrants that allow forced installations.