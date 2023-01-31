UK 'economy to shrink' and 'parents in limbo'
The Guardian is among several of Tuesday's papers leading with a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Britain is expected to be the only G7 nation to see its economy shrink this year, the paper says, citing a "sharp growth downgrade" from the IMF. It expects the UK economy to contract by 0.6%, which contrasts with earlier estimates of 0.3% growth.
