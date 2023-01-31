UK 'economy to shrink' and 'parents in limbo'

By BBC News
Staff

The Guardian is among several of Tuesday's papers leading with a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Britain is expected to be the only G7 nation to see its economy shrink this year, the paper says, citing a "sharp growth downgrade" from the IMF. It expects the UK economy to contract by 0.6%, which contrasts with earlier estimates of 0.3% growth.

The IMF report is the leading story for the Financial Times, whose front page features a graphic showing the UK's projected growth in 2023 compared to other G7 countries. It reports the IMF's warning that Britain "is the only leading economy likely to slide into recession this year" and that household spending will "falter".
The Daily Mail uses its front page to urge the government to cut taxes and "go for growth" in light of the IMF report. The paper describes the economic forecast as "grim" and says it will put more pressure on ministers to cut taxes.
But as The Daily Telegraph reports, the prime minister and the chancellor are resisting calls to cut taxes, with Jeremy Hunt stating last week that inflation needs to come down first. "Economy to shrink after tax raid, says IMF" is the paper's headline, adding that the IMF's growth downgrade for the UK reflects higher taxes and interest rates.
The Times leads with the news that teachers' strikes will take place in England and Wales on Wednesday after talks between unions and the government ended without resolution. It reports that parents are being left "in limbo" after unions told members "to keep head teachers in the dark" as to whether they would be part of the walkouts.
The "shocking state of the NHS" leads Tuesday's Daily Express, which cites a report that found one in four patients wanting to see their GP failed to secure an appointment within one month. The paper cites analysis from the Office for National Statistics which surveyed more than 4,700 households in December. It found that 23% of people wanting a GP appointment failed to get one and 39% were offered a phone consultation instead.
The Daily Mirror reports an exclusive interview with former Labour leader Neil Kinnock. He "warned you about the Tories 40 years ago - and now he's warning you again", the paper says, referencing a speech he delivered days before Margaret Thatcher won the 1983 general election. As the speech approaches its 40th anniversary, Mr Kinnock tells the paper that the words of warning he spoke at the time are now "so close to reality".
The cost of living crisis makes the front page of the Daily Star, which leads with the news that Britons are cutting back on toilet roll to save money. Alongside the headline, "We've really hit the skids", the paper illustrates the issue with images of loo roll and the promise of seven sheets of "free Daily Star bog roll inside".
'N-word shame' is the headline from The Sun, which leads with an apology from a Chelsea football player over a video posted on social media last year. A representative for Mykhailo Mudryk told the paper he was "deeply sorry for any offence caused" by the video posted on his TikTok account last July. They said the player's use of the N-word was "solely to recite lyrics of a song", adding that the clip has since been removed.