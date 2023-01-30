UK firefighters back strike action in row over pay
Firefighters across the UK have voted for strike action in a row over pay.
The Fire Brigades Union said while it had a mandate to take its members out on strike, it would not announce any dates until after it meets employers.
More than 80% of members who voted backed strike action across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland when they were balloted last month.
The government said the threat of strikes would be "disappointing and concerning for the public".
Fire brigades have said the military will be called in to assist if the strike goes ahead, including the use of the army in Northern Ireland.
The union says that since 2010, its members have experienced a 12% drop in real terms earnings - equivalent to about £4,000 a year on average.
It also says that in the same period, about one in five firefighter jobs have been cut.
Of the with 73% of union members who voted, 88% of staff voted to take action.
In a separate ballot, control room staff in the north-west of England also agreed to the proposed walkouts.
If the strike goes ahead, it will be the first nationwide walkout over pay in 20 years.
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said firefighters were compelled to take action because "they have faced a sustained attack on pay for more than a decade".
But he said the government and local authority employers have the power to stop the strikes from happening by "making a credible offer".
"The ball is in their court," he added.
