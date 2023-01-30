Zahawi sacked and Putin's threat to kill Johnson
- Published
The sacking of Nadhim Zahawi as Tory party chairman over a penalty he was forced to pay to HMRC dominates Monday's papers. The Financial Times notes that an inquiry found Zahawi had committed "serious breaches" of the ministerial code and says the move represents a "significant U-turn" for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who only weeks ago insisted Zahawi had "addressed this matter in full". The paper also described the episode as only the "latest political scandal to hit the ruling party".