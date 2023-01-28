Flybe: Regional carrier ceases trading and cancels all flights
Airline Flybe has gone into administration and cancelled all flights to and from the UK.
A statement on the airline's website said it had "ceased trading" and told any passengers expecting to travel with it not to go to the airport.
It added that it would not be able to help passengers arrange alternative flights.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it would provide advice and information to those affected.
This marks the second time the airline has gone into administration in recent years.
In March 2020, it announced it would cease trading, citing the coronavirus pandemic as a contributory factor.
The company was rescued after being bought by Thyme Opco, a firm linked to US hedge fund Cyrus Capitaland subsequently renamed Flybe Limited.
The airline resumed operations in April of 2022 with a plan to operate up to 530 flights per week across 23 routes.
Until the most recent collapse, it operated services from Belfast City, Birmingham, and Heathrow to airports across the UK as well as to Amsterdam and Geneva.
A statement published on the Flybe website early on Saturday said the High Court had appointed joint administrators for Flybe Limited.
"Flybe has now ceased trading and all flights from and to the UK operated by Flybe have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled," it read.
"If you are due to fly with Flybe today [Saturday] or in the future, please do not travel to the airport unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline."
It added that anyone who had booked a flight with Flybe via an intermediary should contact that intermediary directly.
CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.
"For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority's website or our Twitter feed for more information."