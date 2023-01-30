Why I'm seizing the chance to scrutinise the family courts

At first, the numbers shot up. More stories from the family courts started appearing across media outlets. Brian Farmer of the Press Association news agency was particularly diligent in picking out the most interesting or newsworthy, showing the range of different issues considered by the court - like a teenage girl dying of cancer who wanted to have her body cryogenically preserved. Louise Tickle, for the Guardian, repeatedly tried to get reporting restrictions varied - and tell stories - usually supported by lawyers from the Transparency Project charity.