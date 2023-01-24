Ukraine war: British pair killed trying 'humanitarian evacuation'
British volunteers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw who were reported missing in eastern Ukraine have been killed, the Parry family has said.
Mr Bagshaw, 48, and Mr Parry, 28, were last seen heading to the city of Soledar on 6 January.
Mr Parry's family announced the death of both men whilst "attempting a humanitarian evacuation" from the area.
Earlier this month, the Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed the body of one of the men had been found.
In the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office, Rob, Christine and Katy Parry wrote: "It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine."
Speaking of the 28-year-old Mr Parry, originally from Truro in Cornwall, they said: "We never imagined we would be saying goodbye to Chris when he had such a full life ahead of him."
It added: "He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals."
