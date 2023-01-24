Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child
- Published
Princess Eugenie, the King's niece, is expecting her second child this summer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The royal baby will be 13th in line to the British throne and will be a plain Miss or Master.
Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in February 2021.
"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said Buckingham Palace.
Eugenie, 32, is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the late Queen's granddaughter.
Her first child was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London.
He made an appearance at the Platinum Jubilee pageant celebrations last year wearing a Union Jack jumper as Eugenie bounced him on her knee as they sat in the royal box.
The new baby will be one spot behind their older brother in the line of succession and one ahead of Prince Edward, the King's youngest sibling.
The news comes after a difficult period for the royals following the publication of the Duke of Sussex's tell-all memoir Spare.