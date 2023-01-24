Richard Sharp: BBC chairman says he won't quit over Johnson loan row
- Published
Richard Sharp says he will not stand down as chairman of the BBC over the Boris Johnson loan row.
He told the BBC he was confident he would be cleared by a government watchdog probe into his appointment.
Mr Sharp is under scrutiny over his links to the former prime minister and his role in talks over an £800,000 loan.
He said he was confident he was "appointed on merit" and welcomed a review.
Speaking to the BBC's culture editor Katie Razzall, he said he "absolutely" feels comfortable about being the face of BBC impartiality despite questions which have emerged this week.
He rejected suggestions he should stand down pending the findings of an investigation by William Shawcross, the Commissioner for Public Appointments.
Mr Sharp said that he welcomes the scrutiny and that he had taken steps to "ensure that due process was followed by the book".