Review into BBC chairman appointment announced
The process of appointing BBC chairman Richard Sharp is to be reviewed by the Commissioner of Public Appointments William Shawcross.
It comes after claims emerged Mr Sharp was involved in securing a loan of up to £800,000 for the then-prime minister Boris Johnson.
Mr Shawcross said the review would ensure the process had been "run in compliance" with government rules.
Mr Sharp said he was not involved in any financial help for the ex-PM.
According to The Sunday Times, Mr Sharp was involved in discussions about a loan worth up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson in late 2020.
Mr Sharp - a former Goldman Sachs banker - was announced as the government's choice for the new BBC chairman in January 2021.
