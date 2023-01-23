Johnson loan claims and 'BGT pay war'
Photographs of Boris Johnson on a visit to Ukraine feature across several front pages - but there is also a focus on the claims the chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, helped the former prime minister secure a loan guarantee, weeks before Mr Johnson recommended him for the role. Both men deny any wrongdoing. Metro says Boris Johnson "popped up in war-torn Ukraine as yet another sleaze row erupts".
The Financial Times says the eurozone is forecast to defy expectations and avoid a recession this year. A widely-watched survey of economists now predicts the bloc will see growth of 0.1% over 2023 - because of lower energy prices and the reopening of China's economy.