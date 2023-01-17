BBC apologises after sex noises heard during FA Cup coverage

Gary Lineker
By Rachel Russell
BBC News

The BBC has apologised after sexual noises interrupted live television coverage of the FA Cup.

Moaning was heard while Gary Lineker presented the third-round replay between Wolves and Liverpool on Tuesday.

The football pundit later posted a picture of a mobile phone he said was "taped to the back of the set".

"We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening," the BBC said.

A spokesperson said the BBC was investigating the incident.

Lineker tried to laugh off the incident as he presented the programme in a studio at Molineux alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy.

As he cut to colleague and fellow former England striker Alan Shearer in the commentary gantry, he said: "Somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think.

"I don't know whether you heard it at home."

When the match started, he shared a picture of a mobile phone on Twitter and three laughing emojis alongside the words: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set.

"As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."

