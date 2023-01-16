Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist.
The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - up to five years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
But a High Court judge ruled on Monday the waiting times are lawful.
The Good Law Project - which also joined the legal action - says it will seek permission to appeal.
The four people brought the legal action against NHS England over the waiting time to get a first appointment with a gender dysphoria specialist.
The claimants argued that NHS England was failing to meet a duty to ensure 92% of patients referred for non-urgent care start treatment within 18 weeks.
They said the waiting times were discriminatory, arguing the delays faced by trans people were longer than for other types of NHS treatment.
Eva Echo, one of the trans adults who made the claim and waited more than four years for a first appointment, said she was "extremely disappointed" by the court's decision.
"While we recognise the strain NHS England is under, these delays predate Covid and this is about individuals getting important and in some cases, life-saving care," Ms Echo said.
The Good Law Project also said it and the trans community were deeply disappointed.
"Good Law Project assesses with great care whether to take on a case, and we believed it was a strong and important case to bring," said the charity's legal director, Emma Dearnaley.
"It's our first loss in this space, having previously brought two successful cases. We have decided to appeal this decision."
Charity Gendered Intelligence, which aims to increase understanding of gender diversity and improve the lives of trans people, also joined their legal action as a sixth claimant.
Gender dysphoria is described by the NHS as a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity. This sense of unease or dissatisfaction may be so intense it can lead to depression and anxiety and have a harmful impact on daily life, the NHS says.